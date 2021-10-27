HAMPDEN, Maine — Hermon High School’s undefeated girls soccer team wasted little time booking its ticket to the Class B North semifinals on Wednesday afternoon. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

The dynamic striker tandem of senior Sydney Gallop and junior Lyndsee Reed scored five times in the first 15 minutes as top seed Hermon bested eighth seed Nokomis High of Newport 12-0 at the blustery Hampden Academy Field.

Hermon improved to 15-0 and will face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal game between No. 13 Caribou and No. 12 Oceanside of Rockland/Thomaston in a Saturday semifinal at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.





Nokomis, which was without three injured starters including senior goalie Olivia Harmon, finished up at 8-8.

Reed wound up with three goals and an assist and Gallop had two goals and three assists.

Gallop now has 32 goals on the season and a school-record 110 for her career. Reed has 31 on the season.

Alexis Raymond, Ally Coxson and Megan Dorr each had a goal and an assist and the other goals were scored by Brooke Gallop, Abigail Hinchliffe, Charlotte Caron and Jaylin Hills.

Madi Higgins, Emily Treat and Isabella Byram each had an assist.

Goalkeepers Bella Bowden and Ellie Williams faced eight shot attempts. Bowden made three saves in the first half and Williams didn’t have any in the second half.

Senior Autumn Coon made five saves on 22 shots in the first half for Nokomis and freshman Abigail Caron had six saves on 26 in the second half.

“This was one of the best starts we’ve had this season,” said Hermon coach M.J. Ball. “We stayed disciplined. The message was don’t develop any bad habits.”

He was pleased that he was able to give some extensive playing time to his substitutes and several of them scored.

“We played pretty well,” Gallop said. “We definitely started off strong.”

“We applied what we do in practice,” Reed said.

Gallop opened the scoring by taking a Reed pass inside the penalty area with her back to the goal and then spun around and fired it past Coon.

“We work on turns in practice,” Gallop said. “It’s beneficial if you are able to receive a pass, turn and shoot [right away].”

Reed made it 2-0 11:14 into the half by converting an Allison Cameron pass as she directed the one-bounce pass into the net.

Gallop scored 7 seconds later when she intercepted a slow Nokomis kickoff back pass and broke in before drilling the ball past Coon.

Gallop said that’s the first goal she’s ever scored off an opponents’ kickoff.

“I saw the ball rolling so I knew that was my opportunity to take it and go,” Gallop said.

Reed made it 4-0 by converting a Gallop pass with a shot that deflected in off the hands of Coons and, less than a minute later, she was again set up by Gallop with a well-placed shot from inside the penalty area.

Brooke Gallop, Dorr and Hinchliffe added goals later in the first half to swell the lead to 8-0 at the half.

Raymond, Coxson, Caron and Hills scored in the second half.

The defending 2019 Class B North champs have now outscored their opponents 92-9 and have nine shutouts.

There was no Maine Principals Association postseason last season due to the pandemic.

Nokomis coach Lucas Jewett said he was impressed with Hermon.

“They play well together. They’re very aggressive to the ball and with the ball on their feet. My message to the girls was regardless of whether we are up or down, don’t give up and keep playing hard,” Jewett said.

Jewett thought both of his fill-in goalies played “admirably.”

Senior center midfielder Jordyn Condon was a standout for Nokomis in her last game.