PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The top-ranked Presque Isle boys soccer team escaped the Class B North quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory over No. 9 Mount Desert Island Tuesday.

With the win, Presque Isle (12-0-1) advances to Saturday’s semifinals, where the Wildcats will host the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between No. 4 John Bapst-No. 5 Foxcroft Academy.

With the setting sun setting off a kaleidoscope of colors in the sky, the stage was set Tuesday for a beautiful night of soccer. The Wildcats demonstrated the skill that has kept them undefeated this season, continuously pressing the attack, constantly communicating, and looking for any and all openings in the Trojans defense.

Presque Isle’s Ethan Shaw defends against MDI’s D’Angelo Reid during a soccer game on Tuesday. Presque Isle won 1-0. Credit: David DiMinno / The Star-Herald

The Wildcats scoring opportunity came early in the first half, when Presque Isle was awarded a penalty kick. Wildcat Jonah Roy made the most of the opportunity and converted what proved to be the game’s only score with 29:43 remaining in the half.

“We knew this was going to be a very close, evenly matched game, they played us tough the last 2 games,” said Wildcats coach Tim McCue. “We battled, and we were able to control ourselves. It was a very defensive heavy effort, a very solid effort on our part, but I have nothing but respect for how they played the game.”

MDI’s Julian Walls clears a ball from the Trojan’s defensive line during a soccer game against Presque Isle on Tuesday. Presque Isle won 1-0. Credit: David DiMinno / The Star-Herald

Up 1-0, Presque Isle focused on defense and maintaining its lead was a top priority. The Trojans repeatedly tried to push the attack, but thanks to the Wildcats’ exceptional defense, they were able to hold strong, and prevent any goals from being scored.

Presque Isle’s Malachi Cummings, Ben Turner, and Dawson Kinney, were constantly putting the pressure on MDI’s defenses, keeping the ball out of the Wildcats’ defenses for as long as possible.

Players from both Presque Isle and MDI make a jump for the ball at a soccer game on Tuesday. Presque Isle won 1-0. Credit: David DiMinno / The Star-Herald

Presque Isle keeper Xavier McAtee, was in constant communication with his team, and prevented MDI from scoring any goals, having a total of five saves. MDI’s keeper Quentin Pileggi also did an outstanding job of communicating with his team, making nine saves.

“It was a hard fought battle, I think both teams played great, but I am happy for them, and I wish them the best of luck,” said Trojans coach Tyler Frank.