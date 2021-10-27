Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Today many are often wondering if their elected leaders have their best interests at heart. The most important quality of any elected official is their dedication to being bound by the truth. Now more than ever we need leaders who are willing to face the facts, bring their values and principles to the table and then work with others to find solutions. Bangor residents have an opportunity to support such a candidate for City Council this November, James Butler.

I have known Butler for more than 30 years. He is a man of personal and professional integrity, almost boundless energy and a deep commitment to fairness in all his dealings and relationships.





One example of his leadership was the effort in 2008 to give access to Howard Street back to the residents of Bangor. It isn’t a small thing to challenge government policies and regulations and many would have given up in frustration, but not Butler.

I’m confident that as Bangor leaders look to address the growing issues of homelessness, drugs and crime, Butler will offer a clear perspective as he works with others to find the solutions to get results for the community.

I am not a Bangor resident, but I personally can attest that in Butler, Bangor residents have an opportunity to support a fair, decent, and honest person for City Council. Please consider supporting Butler.

Michael Thibodeau

Former Maine Senate president

Winterport

