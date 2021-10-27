An Illinois man lost control of his tractor trailer and crashed in Biddeford on Wednesday morning. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine Department of Public Safety

An Illinois man was hospitalized following a crash in Biddeford on Wednesday morning.

Richard Spencer, 60, was driving a tractor trailer on the Maine Turnpike when he lost control of the vehicle. The tractor trailer flipped over and came to rest in the southbound lane near mile marker 32, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Spencer was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

Both lanes of the Maine Turnpike were shut down for a number of hours. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials believe that bad weather and excessive speed contributed to the circumstances of the crash.

Leela Stockley

