This story will be updated.

A crash on the Maine Turnpike southbound between Exit 36 in Saco and Exit 32 in Biddeford is causing major delays.

A truck traveling north in Biddeford crashed into the median and crossed into the southbound lane, according to police.

No one was hurt.

Traffic is backed up six miles on the southbound side.

Officials urge travelers to use caution in the area, and seek an alternate route if possible.