Three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Strong on Tuesday morning.

At around 7 a.m., a northbound tractor trailer crossed the centerline on Route 4 and struck a southbound Jeep, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Jeep spun off the road, rolled over and then came to rest by a telephone pole.





The logging truck, which was not loaded at the time, crashed into trees on the opposite side of the road, according to Moss.

Kaitlyn Adams, 23, of New Sharon, who was driving the Jeep, and her passenger 25-year-old Lucas Newell of Strong were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The truck driver, Rene Gagnon, 59, of Quebec was also injured and taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protections responded to the crash due to spilled fuel from the tractor trailer.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation, Moss said.