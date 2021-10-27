Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s throughout the state, with rain and gusty winds in the south and partly sunny skies in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Twenty-five more Mainers have died and another 882 COVID-19 cases reported across the state since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 1,147.
The Ellsworth City Hall is closed until Nov. 1 due to positive coronavirus cases, but will continue to accept absentee ballots by drop box.
On Tuesday, Food and Drug Administration advisers recommended a lower-dose version of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for children aged 5 to 11, in a step towards preventing severe coronavirus symptoms in children.
Federal health officials aren’t giving any specific recommendations about which COVID-19 booster to get, other than to say it’s important to get a booster if you’re eligible
What Mainers should know about COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids
Maine kids could be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week.
ICUs fill again at Maine’s biggest hospital due to staff shortages and COVID-19 surge
Although MaineHealth is not at a crisis yet, the ability to provide ongoing care could falter if more people do not get vaccinated and alleviate some pressure.
Orono and Veazie revisit debate over adding fluoride to their water
Orono councilors appear reluctant to put the fluoridation question on the ballot.
Kenduskeag to vote on ridding food inspections for small producers
If approved, that would make Kenduskeag the latest town to eschew state food safety rules to promote local agriculture as part of the food sovereignty movement.
Ellsworth halts new solar projects for 6 months due to concerns about overdevelopment
Six commercial solar projects that already have been permitted by the city will not be subject to the moratorium.
Winthrop father accused of assault that’s expected to leave baby blind
Camren L. Breton, 22, has been indicted by the Kennebec County grand jury on assault charges stemming severe brain injuries the baby suffered while in his care.
Both Bangor hospitals face wrongful death lawsuit from 2017 snowblower injury complications
The lawsuit claims that Herbert T. Pelletier, 86, of Milford was not properly diagnosed and that delays in treatment led to his death.
There aren’t enough referees for Maine high school wrestling
Fewer than 20 wrestling referees statewide have committed to working meets during the upcoming season, down approximately 30 percent from two years ago.
Here’s where Portland’s 8 candidates stand on calls for racial justice
Last year’s national civil rights awakening, sparked by police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, was well represented in Portland.
Madawaska’s imitation Liberty Bell gets a new home thanks to a 1970s playground game
The bell was crafted in 1976 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Maine will try to solve communication, staffing problems in its child welfare system
The Department of Health and Human Services will immediately implement better communication and coordination tactics, among other suggestions in the Casey Family Programs report.
In other Maine news …
Body found in Belfast river identified as missing woman
Blaine man stabbed woman 3 times in Mars Hill IGA, court documents say
Gorham police officer was justified in killing man who tried to flee from arrest
Maine corrections officer accused of drunken driving
Pandemic hazard payments for Maine workers set to begin soon
Former parks and rec director says Saco used him as a scapegoat to resolve privacy complaint
Truck carrying 50 beehives crashes in Gardiner
Former UMaine hockey player scores hat trick for Maine Mariners after being demoted