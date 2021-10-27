Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s throughout the state, with rain and gusty winds in the south and partly sunny skies in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Twenty-five more Mainers have died and another 882 COVID-19 cases reported across the state since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 1,147.

The Ellsworth City Hall is closed until Nov. 1 due to positive coronavirus cases, but will continue to accept absentee ballots by drop box.





On Tuesday, Food and Drug Administration advisers recommended a lower-dose version of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for children aged 5 to 11, in a step towards preventing severe coronavirus symptoms in children.

Federal health officials aren’t giving any specific recommendations about which COVID-19 booster to get, other than to say it’s important to get a booster if you’re eligible

Maine kids could be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week.

Although MaineHealth is not at a crisis yet, the ability to provide ongoing care could falter if more people do not get vaccinated and alleviate some pressure.

Orono councilors appear reluctant to put the fluoridation question on the ballot.

If approved, that would make Kenduskeag the latest town to eschew state food safety rules to promote local agriculture as part of the food sovereignty movement.

Six commercial solar projects that already have been permitted by the city will not be subject to the moratorium.

Camren L. Breton, 22, has been indicted by the Kennebec County grand jury on assault charges stemming severe brain injuries the baby suffered while in his care.

The lawsuit claims that Herbert T. Pelletier, 86, of Milford was not properly diagnosed and that delays in treatment led to his death.

Fewer than 20 wrestling referees statewide have committed to working meets during the upcoming season, down approximately 30 percent from two years ago.

Last year’s national civil rights awakening, sparked by police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, was well represented in Portland.

The bell was crafted in 1976 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The Department of Health and Human Services will immediately implement better communication and coordination tactics, among other suggestions in the Casey Family Programs report.

In other Maine news …

Body found in Belfast river identified as missing woman

Blaine man stabbed woman 3 times in Mars Hill IGA, court documents say

Gorham police officer was justified in killing man who tried to flee from arrest

Maine corrections officer accused of drunken driving

Pandemic hazard payments for Maine workers set to begin soon

Former parks and rec director says Saco used him as a scapegoat to resolve privacy complaint

Truck carrying 50 beehives crashes in Gardiner

Former UMaine hockey player scores hat trick for Maine Mariners after being demoted