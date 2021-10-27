BANGOR – UScellular has hired Jeffery Jones as sales manager at the Bangor retail store recently relocated to 877 Stillwater Avenue. In this role, Jones is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Jones brings more than 17 years of customer service and sales experience to his new role.

“At UScellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Tabatha McKay area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “I am excited for Jeffery to be a leader at our Bangor store and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”

He resides in Milford with his wife Sara and son Jayce. Jones enjoys spending time with family, travelling, and watching sports.



UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or http://www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.