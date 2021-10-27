PRESQUE ISLE — Northern Maine Community College is pleased to announce that Sarah Stackhouse has been named the interim director of admissions and outreach. Since January 2020, Stackhouse has served as coordinator of the On-Course for College Program, liaising with career and technical education centers and high schools throughout Maine. In addition, she worked directly as an advisor for high school students enrolled in NMCC classes. That one-on-one support was beneficial for students accepting the academic challenge to explore college and reduce future tuition costs.

While at NMCC, Stackhouse has coordinated the Perkins Grant, which supports student services, such as academic tutoring and career exploration. The grant also provides funding for professional development and equipment that can enhance educational programming.

Stackhouse is a County native, originally from Ludlow. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Maine at Presque Isle. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business administration from Husson University.





In this new position, Stackhouse will oversee the administrative and strategic aspects of admissions and outreach. She will continue to work closely with high schools and career and technical education centers while also connecting with post-traditional students to assist them in pursuing their educational and career goals.

When asked about her goals for this new role, Stackhouse stated, “One of the many strengths of this campus and our community is the effort we put into building relationships with our students. One of the essential roles of the admissions office is getting to know our applicants, building a positive relationship with them from the start, and helping them find the right pathway forward to reach their academic and career goals. I’m excited for the opportunity to carry on this work with the Admissions team.”

The College offers over 30 associate degree and certificate-level programs, preparing students to either enter the workforce immediately upon graduation or to transfer to a four-year college or university. For more information about the College, programs offered, or employment opportunities, please visit nmcc.edu.