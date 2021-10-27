FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents award-winning writer Matthew Gavin Frank as the popular program’s third reader of the season. Frank will read from his work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4 in the Theodora J. Kalikow Education Center Lobby. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with the author.



Reservations are required and guests must adhere to the University’s Covid safe practices, including wearing a mask at all times while inside campus buildings and social distancing when possible. Reservations can be made at: https://forms.gle/WnBMQM5ThTzVES2cA.



Frank’s latest book, “Flight of the Diamond Smugglers” (Liveright Press) has been lauded as a blended masterpiece of lyric prose, journalism and historical research as it muses on the curious role that carrier pigeons play in South African diamond smuggling.



He is also the author of “The Mad Feast: An Ecstatic Tour Through America’s Food” (W.W. Norton: Liveright, 2015), “Preparing the Ghost: An Essay Concerning the Giant Squid and its First Photographer” (W.W. Norton: Liveright, 2014), and “Pot Farm” (The University of Nebraska Press, 2010) among others.



Frank’s work has appeared in numerous magazines, including Conjunctions, The Iowa Review, and The Kenyon Review.

He earned his MFA from Arizona State University and currently teaches at Northern Michigan University.



“Flight of the Diamond Smugglers” is available for pre-purchase at Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers and the UMF University Bookstore.



The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.