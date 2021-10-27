AUGUSTA — The Maine Diocesan Council of Catholic Women will be hosting a Stations of the Crib on Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary Church on 41 Western Avenue.

Doors open at 8 a.m. with the program starting at 9:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served. The event will also be presented via Zoom for those unable to attend in person. To register or receive the Zoom link, contact Ruth Warren at 2317warren@gmail.com.

The Stations of the Crib, similar to the Stations of the Cross offered during Lent, give participants the opportunity to meditate on key moments of faith by using sacred Scripture to tell the story leading up to and immediately following the birth of Christ. Unlike the Stations of the Cross, the Stations of the Crib at Advent focus on the events involving the birth of Jesus: the Annunciation, Joseph’s dream, the angels appearing to the shepherds, the visit of the Magi, and others.