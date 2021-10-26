FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent boys advanced to the Class C North soccer semifinals with a 5-0 shutout over George Stevens Academy on Monday.

The No. 2 Warriors (13-2 overall) will next face the winner of a Tuesday quarterfinal between No. 3 Mount View (15-0) and No. 6 Sumner (7-3-1).The semifinal matchup will be played Friday in Fort Kent.

In Monday’s contest, the Warriors maintained their focus and momentum throughout the quarterfinal match-up against No. 7 GSA (9-5-1).





Kaden Theriault scored two goals with assists from Wil Roy and Keegan Cyr.

Austin Delisle registered two goals, one unassisted and one assisted by Theriault.

Cyr also scored on a Theriault assist.

“They know what’s at stake during playoffs, either you win or lose and losing wasn’t a part of the to do list at all. They are all hungry for the title and will do what needs to be done to get closer to the task at hand,” Fort Kent Coach Kalusha Kotes said.

From left (clockwise): Warrior Keegan Cyr prepares to head the ball during a Class C North quarterfinal against George Stevens Academy in Fort Kent; Warrior Wil Roy (center) gets some air during a Class C North quarterfinal soccer match against George Stevens Academy in Fort Kent; Fort Kent’s Pierson Caron clears the ball during a Class C North quarterfinal against George Stevens Academy in Fort Kent. Credit: Jessica Potila | St. John Valley Times

The Warriors dribbled the ball with decisiveness and kept play at their opponents end of the field for most of the game.

“The fancy footwork you see them display, that’s all them,” Kotes said of his players. “However, I do practice penetrating certain areas of the field depending on the team we play.”

The Eagles finished the season at 9-5-1 with the loss.

Coach Kotes said even though Friday’s semifinal is a contest against an unfamiliar, and likely undefeated opponent, his approach will not change.

“I will treat the upcoming game just the way I do with the others by playing hard, smart and together to get that victory,” he said. “Home field advantage can be in our favor only if we play the way we practice and as a team.”