Junior forward Samantha Erb gets limited playing time for the Bangor High School soccer team but she made the most of her minutes on Tuesday night.

Erb’s goal with 9:31 left in the first half snapped a 1-1 tie and sent the undefeated and top-seeded Rams on their way to a 4-1 victory over the ninth-seeded Oxford Hill Vikings in their Class A North quarterfinal at Cameron Stadium.

Bangor, 15-0, will host the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 4 Mt. Ararat of Topsham, 7-4-3, and No. 5 Messalonskee of Oakland, 7-5-2, in Saturday’s semifinal.





Oxford Hills finished at 6-8-2.

The Vikings stunned the Rams as sophomore midfielder Meredith Harthorne, the hero of Saturday’s come-from-behind 3-2 preliminary round win over Brewer with two goals, opened the scoring 2:13 into the game.

But Anna Connors answered just 23 seconds later.

Erb snapped the tie and Connors supplied the Rams with valuable breathing room in the first 7:13 of the second half with a goal 3:44 into the half and a pass that set up Rachel Mathieu’s goal 3:29 later.

Erb’s go-ahead goal came off a pass from Ashley Schultz.

Erb took the pass in the middle of field just outside the penalty area, cut to her right and sailed her 18-yard shot neatly inside the post to the left of diving freshman goalie Maddy Herrick.

Connors, the state Class A 200-meter champion, used her blazing speed to score her second goal of the game as she burst down the right wing, cut across the penalty area and curled a left-footed shot into the upper far corner.

Just moments later, she made another dash down the right flank and then chipped a pass across the goalmouth where Mathieu calmly directed it into the open net.

Harthorne started the scoring by maneuvering cleverly outside the penalty area and striking a perfectly placed shot into the corner to the right of Emma McNeil.

But the hard-working Vikings were barely done celebrating the goal when she received a through ball from Emmie Streams and directed a shot off the inside of her left foot past Herrick.

The Rams, who dominated possession and limited Oxford Hills’ time in the attacking third with their tenacity, speed and depth, had 16 shot attempts to Oxford Hills’ four.

McNeil made one save and Herrick had six, including three off clean break-ins.

McNeil was also bailed out in the second half by senior back Julia Smallwood, who sprinted behind her to clear a ball before it crossed the goal line with the score 4-1.