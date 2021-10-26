Penobscot Valley 1, Hodgdon 0 At Howland, the Howlers and Hawks went through 110 minutes of scoreless soccer, between regulation and overtime, before settling the game with penalty kicks. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Senior Ali Gilman made the first one for Penobscot Valley High School, after Hodgdon had just missed theirs. Goalkeeper Emilee Ireland saved the first shot, watched the second go over the crossbar, and saved the third and fourth kicks to keep the Hawks off the board.

Finally, Rebecca Carson, the fourth kicker for Penobscot Valley, netted her penalty kick to end the game.

Ireland saved five of seven shots for the Howlers, who improved to 14-1, and advance to the Semi-finals against tomorrow’s winner between Ashland and Southern Aroostook. That game will be held in Howland.

Maddison Smith stopped 16 of 33 shots for Hodgdon.