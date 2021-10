At Yarmouth Yarmouth def. Ellsworth 25-5, 25-18, 25-7 Quarterfinal match.

Yarmouth won in three sets. Brianna Torres had six aces and nine digs and Annie Vinnekota had seven kills and two blocks to lead the Clippers to a straight set victory over the Eagles of Ellsworth.

For Ellsworth, Skyler Clayton had 14 digs. Olivia Harmon had two aces, and Rachel Endre had three kills and eight digs.