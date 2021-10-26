A driver in a northbound 2015 Lexus collided with the driver of a southbound 2010 Highlander on Monday in Searsport, injuring three people. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine Department of Public Safety

Three people were injured Monday in a head-on crash in Searsport.

At around 4 p.m., the driver of a northbound 2015 Lexus collided with the driver of a southbound 2010 Highlander on Route 1, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Ken Bailey, 74, and his passenger 66-year-old Deborah Bailey, both from Yucca Valley, California, were rescued from the Lexus with the Jaws of Life. Both were transported to the Waldo General Hospital with injuries, and then later transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Ivan Reynolds, 34, of Rockport, was rescued from the Highlander with the Jaws of Life, and was transported to the Waldo General Hospital with injuries.

Officials believe that one of the drivers crossed the centerline before the crash occurred.

Leela Stockley

