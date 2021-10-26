The CAT high-speed ferry will be running between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, in the week before Halloween — but no passengers will be aboard.

Bay Ferries, which operates the CAT, said the runs will be for training and certification purposes and will be conducted during the day and night.

The ferry last connected Maine and Nova Scotia in 2018.

The following year, unfinished work at the Bar Harbor terminal forced cancellation of the season and the pandemic prompted the company to cancel the service in 2020 and this year.

The CAT is expected to return, with passengers, next spring.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.