Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s, cloudy skies and a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The latest data on COVID-19 from the weekend will be released by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our tracker for more information.
The state reported that there were 223 Mainers hospitalized with the coronavirus on Monday — just 12 fewer than the record number of people who were hospitalized in September.
The York Hospital in Wells has temporarily halted its emergency services, due to ongoing staff shortages. The hospital will continue to offer urgent care services seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Staff vaccination rate for Waldo County school district jumps significantly after having one of Maine’s lowest
The numbers reported in September ranged from zero percent at Walker Memorial School in Liberty to 42.9 percent at Mt. View Middle School in Thorndike.
Top Democrats turn back GOP proposals to rein in Janet Mills’ vaccine mandate
A committee rejected a slew of bills aimed at preventing vaccination mandates, all along party lines.
More than 6,000 Mainers get COVID-19 boosters in 1st days of expanded eligibility
The Mainers who have received additional doses so far account for about 5.5 percent of the state’s population.
Maine’s reeling health workforce gets $14M in aid, but programs won’t start until winter
That pool of money in the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan is meant to address recruitment and retention.
Your guide to Maine’s Nov. 2 election from the CMP corridor to local races
Whether you plan to vote absentee, early or on Election Day next week, here is what you need to know about what is on the ballot and how to vote.
Lincoln wants to spend money faster to speed mill site redevelopment
The charter amendment would allow Lincoln town councilors to approve capital improvement projects of $100,00 or more without voter approval.
Invasive crabs are wreaking havoc on Maine’s coast
Green crabs are eating their way through local shellfish and outcompeting native species.
School immersion programs could help save French language in northern Maine
Educators will have to drum up public support and battle teacher shortages and decades of discrimination against bilingual students.
Bangor football enters final week of the season in great position for playoffs
It’s back to work this week for the Bangor High School football team.
12-year-old learns a painful lesson while shooting her 1st buck
The recoil of the rifle scope left a gash above Alexa Murphy’s left eye.
A very strange looking Maine moose was caught on camera
The adult cow had a large patch of white hair along her back, almost as though a blanket has been thrown over the top of it.
In other Maine news …
Body found in the water near the footbridge in Belfast
Portland school worker facing federal child porn charges
1 dead in Skowhegan motorcycle crash
Veazie police cruiser sees major damage following Friday crash
UMaine hockey’s 6-foot-8 center is tallest player in team history
Resurgent defense pivotal to UMaine football’s back-to-back wins
Ex-federal officer in Maine charged with sex crime allowed to return to Arizona
Sunday River reports 1st snow of the season
Endangered right whale population sinks close to 20-year low