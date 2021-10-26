Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s, cloudy skies and a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine.

The latest data on COVID-19 from the weekend will be released by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our tracker for more information.

The state reported that there were 223 Mainers hospitalized with the coronavirus on Monday — just 12 fewer than the record number of people who were hospitalized in September.





The York Hospital in Wells has temporarily halted its emergency services, due to ongoing staff shortages. The hospital will continue to offer urgent care services seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The numbers reported in September ranged from zero percent at Walker Memorial School in Liberty to 42.9 percent at Mt. View Middle School in Thorndike.

A committee rejected a slew of bills aimed at preventing vaccination mandates, all along party lines.

More than 6,000 Mainers get COVID-19 boosters in 1st days of expanded eligibility The Mainers who have received additional doses so far account for about 5.5 percent of the state’s population.

Maine’s reeling health workforce gets $14M in aid, but programs won’t start until winter That pool of money in the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan is meant to address recruitment and retention.

Your guide to Maine’s Nov. 2 election from the CMP corridor to local races Whether you plan to vote absentee, early or on Election Day next week, here is what you need to know about what is on the ballot and how to vote.

In other Maine news …

Body found in the water near the footbridge in Belfast

Portland school worker facing federal child porn charges

1 dead in Skowhegan motorcycle crash

Veazie police cruiser sees major damage following Friday crash

UMaine hockey’s 6-foot-8 center is tallest player in team history

Resurgent defense pivotal to UMaine football’s back-to-back wins

Ex-federal officer in Maine charged with sex crime allowed to return to Arizona

Sunday River reports 1st snow of the season

Endangered right whale population sinks close to 20-year low