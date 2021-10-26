WATERVILLE – The Maine Film Center has opened submissions for the 25th annual Maine International Film Festival. The Festival is scheduled for July 8-17, 2022, and will be hosted at Railroad Square Cinema, the Waterville Opera House, and online.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Festival, which was founded in Waterville in 1998. Festival organizers are planning for a full-sized festival, which screens approximately 100 films over 10 days and hosts guest filmmakers and audiences from Maine and around the world. Throughout the festival, filmgoers enjoy the best of American independent, international, and classic cinema, including several works that might not otherwise be screened in Maine.

“MIFF has garnered a reputation for showcasing a wide range of films every year, including works by emerging and established Maine filmmakers, and the best new and restored releases of American and world cinema,” said Mike Perreault, executive director of MFC. “We’re honored to have a robust and dedicated fan base of film lovers who have supported us since the beginning, and we love growing our community each year with audiences and filmmakers from far and wide. We’re excited to be at work crafting our 25th anniversary festival.”





New this year, MIFF introduces the Tourmaline Prizes—named for Maine’s state gem—which are two juried awards recognizing the best Maine-made films of the Festival. At the closing night of MIFF, a $5,000 prize will be awarded to the best feature film, and a $2,500 prize will be awarded to the best short film. To support the local filmmaking community by offering a low-cost means of entry, eligible filmmakers can receive a 50 percent discount on submission fees. More information is available via the “Submit” link at MIFF.org.



The Maine Film Center brings world-class independent film to Central Maine through Railroad Square Cinema, the only Sundance Art House Project cinema in Maine and the annual Maine International Film Festival, a 10-day celebration that attracts filmmakers and film aficionados from around the world, and by delivering impactful, accessible film exhibitions and education programs. MFC firmly believes that art and culture have the power to enrich lives, strengthen community bonds, and serve as an economic engine. MFC is a division of Waterville Creates. For more information visit MaineFilmCenter.org.