I am already tired of the hype by the media about shortage of products. Now we are being told to shop early to get all those Christmas presents.

I have an idea. How about we not shop this year and celebrate Christmas the old fashioned way. Let’s focus our attention on goodwill, health and kindness. Do we really need more stuff in our homes?

Let’s give it a break and celebrate life instead.





Wanda Passero

Hampden

