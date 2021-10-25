The York Hospital located in Wells will be temporarily suspending its emergency services starting on Monday.

The decision to suspend certain services comes as the hospital continues to struggle with staff shortages, NewsCenter Maine reported.

York Hospital President and CEO Dr. Patrick Taylor told NewsCenter Maine that the staff shortages were not a direct result of Gov. Janet Mills’ requirement that health care workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before Oct. 29. He noted that 98 percent of the hospital’s staff are vaccinated.

Taylor cited labor shortages that the health care industry has experienced over the past two years, along with the impact that coronavirus pandemic has had on health care workers, as factors that contributed to the hospital’s decision.

The hospital will continue to offer urgent care services seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All other services currently provided at the Wells site, including outpatient laboratory and X-ray, will continue to be offered, according to NewsCenter Maine.

The York Hospital is not the only health care provider in Maine that has had to make decisions to decrease services due to staffing issues. On Oct. 13, Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston announced that it would be suspending the operation of its pediatric and trauma units, due to staffing challenges. The Lewiston hospital also closed its neonatal intensive care unit in September.