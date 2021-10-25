PORTLAND, Maine — A dozen candidates standing for city municipal offices spoke at a virtual forum Monday night, hosted by the Bangor Daily News and four neighborhood associations.

Each candidate was given two minutes to introduce themselves and talk about their goals and motivations in running for office. Then, potential public officials were asked a random question from a list prepared in advance.

The Parkside Neighborhood Association, Bayside Neighborhood Association, East Bayside Neighborhood Organization and Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization coordinated the online forum. BDN reporter and photojournalist Troy R. Bennett facilitated the event.





Candidates taking part included Travis Curran, Brandon Mazer, Roberto Rodriguez and Stuart Tisdale Jr., all running for a city-wide, at- large council seat.

District 1 council candidates Sarah Michniewicz and Anna Treverrow also participated. District 1 includes parts of Bayside, Munjoy Hill, downtown and the islands.

Jon Hinck and Victoria Pelletier, both running for the District 2 council seat, were part of the forum as well. District 2 covers parts of the West End, Oakdale, Parkside and the St. John Valley neighborhood.

School board candidates Abusana Bondo of District 1, Emily Fogdor of District 2 and Nyalat Bilieu — standing for the at-large seat — participated, as well.

Charles Shattuck-Heidorn, who is running for a vacant seat on the Portland Water District Board of Trustees also took part.

About 50 people watched the forum.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.