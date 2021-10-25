CASTINE — The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine is pleased to announce that eight local 501c3 non-profit organizations have been awarded a Pulliam Grant for 2021. The Pulliam Social Justice Grants were created to honor the memory of the late Deborah Pulliam, a longtime member of the Congregation and benefactor for social justice causes. This year we are honored to announce grant funding for the following organizations:

Downeast Community Partners for Friendship Cottage, to provide a Meal Delivery Program for low income and disabled people (6344 Meals a year), restricted Grocery cards, and social support. $6,000

Families First Community Center, to provide a safe home for families including children. $6,000





Finding Our Voices, a tax exempt, private organization with 501(c)(3) status, is receiving a 2021 Pulliam grant for $6,000 for their banner project, networking, and printed materials.

Food & Medicine a campaign To Fight Racism partnering with The Bangor City Council. $5,000

Healthy Acadia to produce six podcast episodes, documenting Maine Culture & Storytelling from People of color and Indigenous People. $5,000

Maine Unitarian Universalist State Action Network (Advocacy network) to hire an administrator to continue the work for electoral justice. $5,000

Nature Links For Lifelong Learning to engage young adults with disabilities around our ocean-plastics crisis and the impact surrounding the Penobscot Bay area. $2,000

Peninsula Free Health Services to be a resource for uninsured residents by increasing the Clinics’ days and providing a mental health service volunteer. $5,000

The grants this year totaled $40,000, and are open to all local 501c3 organizations.

“These grants are only one of the many ways in which Deborah Pulliam’s generosity is reflected in our community,” said Rev. Margaret Beckman, UUCC’s minister. “We congratulate the awardees and take great pleasure in being able to assist them in their missions.” Pulliam Grants are made annually.



Applicants, deadlines and ground rules for the 2022 round of grants will be published early next year on our website, www.uucastine.org.