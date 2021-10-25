BANGOR — On the Solemnity of All Saints, more commonly known as All Saints’ Day (Monday, Nov. 1), Catholics honor all those who have been faithful disciples of Christ and now rejoice in God’s presence, including those in our own lives who have possessed great faith.

All Saints Catholic School in Bangor will reflect on its own call to holiness in a variety of ways on Nov. 1. All of the students from both campuses will attend Mass together at St. John Church, located on 217 York Street in Bangor, at 9:30 a.m.

“The third-grade students, who have been studying the saints, will be dressed as their favorite saint,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints. “The ‘saints’ will process in and go directly in front of the altar.”





“The students are excited to celebrate all the saints on All Saints’ Day since our school bears the name,” said Stefanie Duron, a third-grade teacher at the school. “The younger students are able to see their older prayer partners dressed as their saints. The project highlights that we are truly all saints in the making.”

The school’s celebration of All Saints’ Day is another example of its “HEART,” an initiative at All Saints that describes the ways in which the school leads students to Jesus and helps them in deepening their relationships with God.

For more information about the Mass on Nov. 1, contact the school at 207-942-0955.