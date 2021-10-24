Foxcroft Academy jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead and held on to defeat Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 24-14 in a battle of Class D football unbeatens on Friday night at Maxwell Field in Winthrop.

Coach Danny White’s Foxcroft club is now 7-0 and will host Bucksport in next Friday night’s regular-season finale.

Winthrop dips to 5-1.





Foxcroft senior quarterback Austin Seavey completed 14 of 22 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns, including strikes of 13 and 11 yards to junior Caden Crocker in the first half and a game-clinching connection of 11 yards to Gideon Topolski with 5:25 left in the game.

Crocker had 10 catches for 116 yards in the contest as well as a pass interception on defense, while teammate Jesse Drury rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries and recorded a team-leading seven tackles on defense.

The Seavey-to-Crocker connection struck first in the end zone with 5:53 left in the first quarter, then again early in the second quarter to stake the Ponies to a 14-0 advantage.

Kemsley Marsters kicked a 28-yard field goal with five seconds left before intermission to increase the Ponies’ lead to 17 points.

Winthrop quarterback Andrew Foster scored on a 14-yard run with 8:36 left in the third quarter to cut the gap to 17-7, then the Ramblers scored again on a 10-yard run by Logan Baird with 9:32 remaining in the game to narrow the deficit to three points.

Foster also completed 10 of 16 passes for 152 yards.