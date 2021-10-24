PORTLAND — Our Lady of Hope Parish (St. Pius X Church, St. Joseph Church, and St. Brigid School, all in Portland) invite all to gather for a major fundraiser for the parish, which is still operating at a deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of large fundraisers over the last year.

The “Thanks4Giving” Festival of Trees and Silent Auction will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Pius X Church, located on 492 Ocean Avenue. The trees will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the free preview hours, individuals can take a stroll through the trees and purchase raffle tickets for the beautifully decorated and themed trees of various sizes. Each ticket is $1.

Then, that evening, a silent auction and reception will be held in the hall of the church from 7-9 p.m., at which the drawing of the tickets will take place. Participants need not be at the silent auction/reception to win a tree raffle. Admission to the evening gathering, which will include live music, hors d’oeuvres, and wine, is $15 per person. To purchase tickets to the auction/reception in advance:





visit https://ourladyofhopeportland.weshareonline.org and pay online

drop a check in the church basket at an Our Lady of Hope Parish Mass

mail a check to the parish at 673 Stevens Avenue, Portland, ME 04103-2640

call Paul LeBlond at (207) 253-9856 or Candi Ingalls at (207) 776-8827

Attendance will be limited to 250 people, and tickets to the auction/reception must be purchased by November 1 to allow for organizers to ensure that they have enough food and drink. There will be no admittance at the door without prior reservation. All proceeds from the event will benefit Our Lady of Hope Parish. For more information, contact the parish at (207) 797-7026.

It is important that we unite in supporting our parishes as best we can so that they can continue to serve the faithful throughout the pandemic and long after it’s over. Parishioners can support their local parish through the WeShare online giving option. Find a direct link to your parish’s account at www.portlanddiocese.org/OnlineGiving.