It wasn’t a win but the University of Maine’s Black Bear hockey scored twice in the final 10 minutes to earn a 3-3 overtime tie with Sacred Heart at Alfond Arena on Saturday night.

Keenan Suthers’ goal with 3:45 remaining tied it after Adrien Bisson had sliced the deficit to 3-2.

UMaine is now 0-3-1 while Sacred Heart is 2-3-1. Sacred Heart, from Atlantic Hockey, had won Friday night’s game 1-0.

The 6-foot-8 Suthers, a transfer from St. Lawrence, drove to the net and used his long reach to flip a backhander over goalie Justin Robbins after Adam Dawe fought his way to the net front with the puck and had it deflect off his stick over to Suthers.

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup also assisted on the goal.

Bisson scored with a wrister from the outer half of the left faceoff circle.

Sacred Heart’s Austin Magera opened the scoring 9:54 into the first period off a two-on-one.

Magera carried the puck down the left wing and beat Thiessen with a snapshot over the glove from the bottom of the left faceoff circle.

Neil Shea and Logann Britt picked up assists on the goal.

Shots were 9-9 in the first period although UMaine had a 22-10 edge in shots attempted. Sacred Heart blocked seven of the team’s attempts and UMaine missed the net six times.

Matthew Fawcett, in his first game as a Black Bear, tied it up 7:40 into the second period.

Brad Morrissey passed the puck to Jakub Sirota along the right wing boards and Sirota spotted an open Fawcett on the inner half of the right faceoff circle.

Fawcett took a stride and fired a 20-footer past Robbins.

The Black Bears had a golden opportunity to take their first lead of the series when back-to-back penalties on Sacred Heart provided the Black Bears with a two-man advantage for 1:44.

But the Black Bears failed to capitalize as Robbins came up with some good stops.

Dakota Raabe jammed home a rebound in the second period and Nick Boyagian extended the lead in the third period with a wrist shot from between the circles.

Matt Thiessen made 16 saves for UMaine and Robbins had 33.