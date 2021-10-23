The University of Maine’s football team led by as many as 13 points but needed a crucial fourth-down pass breakup by redshirt freshman strong safety Shakur Smalls in the game’s final minutes to hold on for a 19-16 Colonial Athletic Association win over Albany at Casey Stadium Saturday afternoon. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

UMaine beat Albany for the seventh straight time and it was the Black Bears’ sixth consecutive victory over the Great Danes at Casey Stadium.

UMaine improved to 3-4 overall, 2-3 in the CAA, while Albany fell to 0-7 and 0-5, respectively.





All of Albany’s five CAA losses have been by seven points or less.

Trailing 19-16, Albany took over possession with four minutes remaining following a David Gelb punt.

A holding penalty negated an 11-yard screen pass and the Great Danes eventually found themselves facing a fourth-and-eight at their own 31-yard line.

Jeff Undercuffler threw to Mike Gray but Smalls broke it up and the Black Bears gained possession and were able to run out the clock.

Albany had been four-for-five in fourth downs in the game prior to that one including a 2-yard touchdown run by Karl Mofor on a fourth-and-one that sliced the lead to 19-16 on the Great Dane’s previous possession.

The Black Bears used a 39-yard field goal from Jonny Messina and Derek Robertson’s 9-yard pass to Steve Petrick to take a 10-0 lead in the first period.

The Black Bears covered 32 yards on seven plays to set up the Messina field goal and 64 yards on 10 plays for the touchdown.

Dylan Burns kicked a 28-yard field goal to open Albany’s scoring with 1:24 left in the half.

Following a scoreless third period, Undercuffler tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to L.J. Wesneskli with 10:23 remaining in the game to cut the lead to 13-9.

UMaine responded with a Freddie Brock 20-yard touchdown run just 2:11 later but Mofor’s touchdown run cut it back to a three-point game.

Robertson completed 14 of 26 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Devin Young’s five catches for 69 yards, Andre Miller’s three for 55 and Jacob Hennie’s three catches for 35 yards paced the UMaine receivers.

Brock was UMaine’s leading rusher with 35 yards on 12 carries and the defense was led by Adrian Otero’s eight tackles and seven apiece from Ray Miller, Xavier Nurse and Robby Riobe.

Undercuffler was 7-for-14 for 99 yards and a touchdown. Joey Carino went 6-for-13 for 52 yards after replacing Undercuffler in the first half. Mofor carried the ball 25 times for 113 yards and was also Albany’s leading receiver with five catches for 41 yards. Thomas Greaney had three receptions for 30 yards.

Jackson Ambush and Larry Walker Jr. had seven tackles each for Albany.