The Husson University football team traveled to Biddeford on Saturday afternoon and returned home not only with a 41-14 victory over the University of New England, but a lobster trap to boot.

Husson pulled away in the second half for the victory in the first “Lobster Trap Game” between the two Maine rivals from the Commonwealth Coast Conference football ranks.

At stake was not only some in-state bragging rights, but a lobster trap trophy approximately 3 feet long and weighing 20 pounds.





The trophy, known as “the trap,” will go to the winning side each year.

Husson outscored UNE 28-7 in the second half to pull away to its second victory in three meetings against the Nor’easters since the rivalry began in 2018.

Sophomore quarterback Nic Visser completed 25 of 39 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns and one interception for the Eagles. Senior wideout Tyler Halls of Lisbon had seven catches for 191 yards and one touchdown, while tight end Aidan Hogan had eight receptions for 65 yards and two scores.

Running back Garrett Poussard rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns, while Visser added 51 rushing yards for Husson, now 5-2 overall and 2-1 in CCC play.

Derek Barden and Kaleb Caron had eight tackles each for a Husson defense that yielded just one touchdown.

Poussard’s 4-yard scoring run midway through the first quarter gave Husson a 7-0 lead, but UNE’s Ryan Turner returned a fumble 23 yards to the end zone to tie the game before the period ended.

Husson scored the only touchdown of the second quarter on a 13-yard pass from Visser to Halls that gave the Eagles a 14-7 halftime advantage.

Coach Nat Clark’s club broke the game open with two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Poussard and a 7-yard pass from Visser to Hogan to make it 28-7.

UNE (3-3, 1-2 CCC) scored its only offensive touchdown in the final period on a 10-yard pass from Connor Sirois to Parker Belskey before Visser capped off the scoring with a pair of 3-yard touchdown passes, one to Winston Dinizio and the second to Hogan.

Husson heads back on the road next Saturday to continue conference play at Nichols College of Dudley, Massachusetts.