The right to food should be a constitutionally guaranteed right. As a person of the next generation, this issue is especially close to my heart. For years, it has grieved me that I am meant to trust giant corporations more than my neighbors to provide me with food. It has made me even more heartbroken that these companies are known to be exceptionally bad for the environment.

If big ag business shows that it cares nothing for the earth, how do I know it cares anything for me? In my neighborhood we often exchange produce, eggs and seeds; I want that interaction to be a guaranteed right. I want to come of age in a world that respects my inherent necessities. All people must eat. I want to make sure that I can grow my own food and save the seed from those crops so that I am less likely to go hungry.





Big agriculture businesses are slowly eating away at our right to save seed, something we have done since the beginning of farming. We have been saving seeds for millennia and now that right is being threatened by some huge company that doesn’t have our best interest at heart. Why is that allowed? Maine should protect the inherent rights of its residents.

Scarlet Labbe-Watson

Rockland

