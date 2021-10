A plane carrying an emergency patient, emergency medical technician and pilot crashed Friday evening as it tried to take off from a Vinalhaven airstrip.

The single-engine Cessna 207 crashed about 5 p.m., according to the Courier-Gazette.

The patient was flown to Knox County Regional Airport in Owls Head about 7 p.m. and then taken to a local hospital, the newspaper reported.

The crash remains under investigation.