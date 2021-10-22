Old Town’s Brooke Sulinski scored her 11th goal of the season in overtime to give the University of Maine’s field hockey team a 2-1 win over UMass Lowell.

Chloe Walton assisted on the goal and Brittany Smith had the insertion pass off a penalty corner that set it up.

The win, coupled with Monmouth’s 3-0 victory over Albany, means UMaine will host the six-team America East Tournament that begins on Nov. 4.





UMaine is now 6-1 in conference play, 11-6 overall, and will be the top seed from the east, thus earning the right to host as mandated by the league. There are also three California schools in the league.

Albany and Monmouth are both 4-2 and UMaine owns the tiebreaker by virtue of wins over each of them.

UMaine plays its last league game at New Hampshire a week from Sunday. The Black Bears will travel to Dartmouth for a non-conference game this Sunday.

Jenna Berger opened the scoring for UMass Lowell (8-6, 1-5) in the second period but Hana Davis tied it 3:15 later off assists from Casandra Mascasrenhas and Pittsfield’s Madisyn Hartley.

UMaine had 11 shot attempts compared with UML’s three.

Mia Borley had two saves for UMaine and Eleonore Boekhorst had eight for the River Hawks.