Class D North Preliminary Round #8 Schenck/Stearns 6, #9 Woodland 2 First half scoring:

Schenck: Alisyn Alley 19:25, Hannah Sewall 12:42, Sewall 9:36





Woodland: Nicole Cox 14:48

Second half scoring:

Schenck: Mackenzie Friel assisted by Sewall 31:11, Alley 11:13, Sewall 6:58

Woodland: Cox 5:30

Schenck goalie Brooklyn McAvoy had seven saves on nine shots.

Woodland goalie Victoria Siering had 19 saves on 31 shots.