MINNEAPOLIS — Two new federal studies with Minnesota co-authors backed continued COVID-19 vaccinations — with one finding a spike in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people 18 to 49 and the other finding no elevated rate of mortality in the vaccinated population that could be traced to side effects from the shots.

The hospital study co-authored by Minnesota’s epidemiologist, Dr. Ruth Lynfield, showed that 71.8 percent of COVID-associated hospitalizations in 14 states were in the unvaccinated during the period this summer when a fast-spreading delta variant emerged as the dominant strain of the coronavirus. More than 43 percent of those unvaccinated COVID-19 hospitalizations were in people 18 to 49.

“Lower vaccination coverage in this age group likely contributed to the increase in hospitalized patients during the Delta period,” the authors concluded in the study published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.





The report came amid hopeful signs in Minnesota that the delta-fueled pandemic wave this summer and fall is easing. The state’s reported positivity rate of recent COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped from a recent peak of 8.4 percent to 7.9 percent, and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has dropped from 1,008 last Friday to 915 on Thursday.

The state nonetheless on Friday reported 2,150 more coronavirus infections and 22 COVID-19 deaths, including two people in their 40s and a St. Louis County resident in the 35 to 39 age range. While 86 percent of Minnesota’s 8,537 COVID-19 deaths have been in seniors, the median age has declined slightly as more deaths of younger people are reported.

Minnesota responded to the latest wave with a $200 vaccine incentive for new recipients 12 to 17 who complete the two-shot series by Nov. 30.

The state also mobilized soldiers and airmen from the Minnesota National Guard to open new free COVID-19 testing sites in Stillwater and six other communities, using the rapid antigen testing that can provide results in a couple hours and also work best in symptomatic people. PCR molecular tests are recommended as more accurate options for people with viral exposure risks who don’t have symptoms.

More than 300 Guard soldiers are trained and ready to provide temporary staffing support in skilled nursing facilities. That could then ease the burden on hospitals that are struggling amid the COVID-19 demand to transfer patients out and free up beds.

The latest steps are coming after what appears to be a peak of the latest COVID-19 wave in Minnesota — mimicking Gov. Tim Walz’s four-week pause on social and indoor activities last fall that was designed to protect the state until vaccine became available but also took effect after infection numbers were already declining.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the latest measures might be coming after the peak in infections, but play an important role in driving COVID-19 cases down ahead of the typical flu season.

“It’s really up to us whether this trend that we hope we’re starting to see of a plateau continues or not and how fast the decline is … So in no way do I think it is too late by any means,” she said.

The second CDC study published on Friday looked among seven U.S. health systems, including Bloomington-based HealthPartners, and found that rates of non-COVID deaths were higher in the unvaccinated population when adjusted for age, sex, race and other demographics.

The lack of an elevated death rate in the immunized population reinforced to the researchers the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, which have been provided to more than 3.6 million people 12 and older in Minnesota — or 76 percent of the state’s eligible population, the CDC reports.

Jeremy Olson, Star Tribune.