A Boothbay woman has been arrested in connection with a crash that left a teen driver dead in Edgecomb.

Sally Monroe, 30, allowed 17-year-old Paris Pierpont of Jefferson to consume liquor at Monroe’s home on Oct. 10, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

After consuming the alcohol, Pierpont crashed her car on River Road in Edgecomb.





Pierpont was the only person in the car, and she died in the crash.

Monroe is facing a Class D misdemeanor charge.

She has been released on bail and was scheduled to appear in court in Wiscasset in December.