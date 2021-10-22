DEER ISLE — Five cases of salmonella associated with Hardie’s Crabmeat in Deer Isle are under investigation, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Four people from Maine and one person from New Hampshire became sick after eating Hardie’s Crabmeat, officials said.

Two of those people needed to be hospitalized.





The crabmeat was likely contaminated during preparation and packaging, according to Maine CDC officials.

Anyone who purchased Hardie’s Crabmeat between June 15 and Aug. 15 is advised to throw the product away.

Meanwhile, officials said there is no evidence of any contamination in crab meat that is currently being packaged.

For more information, visit the Maine CDC website.