The owner of Sugarloaf and Sunday River announced that it has purchased the family-owned Shawnee Peak in Bridgton.

Michigan-based Boyne Resorts, which owns four ski areas across New England, said that it completed the purchase on Thursday.

In an online message on Friday morning, Shawnee Peak’s former owner Chet Homer said that the decision to sell was a difficult one after 27 years running the business. But he said he agreed to the deal because the new owners assured him that they would continue to make capital improvements, provide opportunities for employees and maintain a “family friendly atmosphere.”





Boyne Resorts said that all current employees at the resort will stay on under new ownership. A spokesperson said the company isn’t planning “any major changes” ahead of the winter season and is working to ensure a smooth transition for employees and visitors.

Boyne owns about a dozen resorts and other attractions across North America.

