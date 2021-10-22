POLAND, Maine — A 4-year-old boy was pulled from Range Pond and rushed to a hospital on Friday, police said.

The boy’s mother called authorities late Friday morning to report that the boy had gotten away from her on a walk and that she was unable to find him, the Sun Journal reported.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office searched for him along with a K9 unit from Maine State Police, the newspaper said.





First responders performed CPR and the boy was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy William Gagne.

The boy’s condition wasn’t immediately known. The case is not considered suspicious, Gagne said.