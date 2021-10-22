CONNOR TOWNSHIP, Maine — A local man was arrested Thursday evening on a charge of arson stemming from a fire at the Celebrate Recovery building in Caribou.

Douglas Ouellette, 36, of Connor Township was arrested in connection with the fire, according to officials. The fire began just before 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Grove Street building, which formerly housed the Unitarian Universalist Church.

“We were called yesterday about 3:30 for a fire at the old church,” Caribou Fire Chief Scott Susi said Friday. “We got there and it was contained to one room and content. We noticed it was very suspicious and called the Fire Marshal’s Office.”





The suspicious nature of the fire was immediately obvious because there was a fuel can by the door, Susi said.

Investigators from the Maine fire marshal’s office were at the scene until late Thursday evening. Ouellette’s family owns the building, which is now used as a center for people in need, police said.

The building suffered no lasting damage, according to the fire chief.

“It was just a few-minute response and we were able to knock [the fire] down. That’s one of the benefits of a full-time department,” Susi said. “There was of course smoke damage and some water in the basement, but I think with cleanup they will be able to have full recovery of the building.”

Ouellette was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton with bail set at $25,000. He was expected to appear in court on Friday.