The latest on the coronavirus in Maine

Four more Mainers have died and another 551 cases of COVID-19 reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,113.

On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots of the Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines, which the Food and Drug Administration endorsed Wednesday.

Regional School Unit 20, which includes the towns of Searsport and Stockton Springs, has pivoted to remote learning for all students until Oct. 25.

What Mainers need to know before getting their COVID-19 booster shot

The mix-and-match option will likely boost vaccination usage in the state.

Northern Light hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients outside of Bangor

The increase in hospitalizations in eastern Maine shows the fluid situation the state faces with the delta variant.

Mask mandate debate shapes Ellsworth school board election

Differing views on the mask mandate could play a decisive role in who gets elected for the one open three-term spot on the Ellsworth school board.

After no one filed in time, several Old Town residents step forward to run for City Council 

Write-in candidates include the vice chair of the Libertarian Party of Maine, a high school history teacher and a former member of the Bangor City Council.

Century-old Maine fuel company’s sale follows trend of private equity interest in oil

The Dead River sale reflects a national trend of investors seeking short-term profits from rising fossil fuel prices.

Mass. company accused of destroying Lincoln pump house with 400-pound well plug

During maintenance, high carbon dioxide pressure caused the 400-pound plug at the bottom of the well to fail, the complaint said.

78-year-old transgender woman says Jonesport assisted living facility refused care

The woman said that Sunrise Assisted Living in Jonesport allegedly wouldn’t admit her after finding out that she was transgender.

Every year, they hike to remember the day the rapture didn’t happen

A group of hikers in Lincolnville make a trek every year to remember the “day the world didn’t end” in 1844.

Jared Golden says Democrats need to better target budget bill to gain his support

He remains one of the few House Democrats not currently supporting the budget plan.

In other Maine news …

‘It was a total act of random violence’: Owner recalls Maine store stabbing

Conservation groups ask judge to stop dams’ operations on Kennebec River

It’s no longer illegal to possess needles used for drugs in Maine

Regulators recommend greenlight for new unit serving kids at Bangor psychiatric hospital

UMaine men’s hockey team will play at home in front of fans for 1st time in 19 months

September home sales in Maine declined as prices continued sharp rise

A former fishing bait operation in Orono is set to become a new outdoor center

Be prepared to pay more for a turkey this Thanksgiving

UMaine field hockey has a chance to clinch tourney host bid on Friday

