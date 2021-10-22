Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 60s from north to south, with a chance for scattered showers and cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Four more Mainers have died and another 551 cases of COVID-19 reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,113.
On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots of the Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines, which the Food and Drug Administration endorsed Wednesday.
Regional School Unit 20, which includes the towns of Searsport and Stockton Springs, has pivoted to remote learning for all students until Oct. 25.
What Mainers need to know before getting their COVID-19 booster shot
The mix-and-match option will likely boost vaccination usage in the state.
Northern Light hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients outside of Bangor
The increase in hospitalizations in eastern Maine shows the fluid situation the state faces with the delta variant.
Mask mandate debate shapes Ellsworth school board election
Differing views on the mask mandate could play a decisive role in who gets elected for the one open three-term spot on the Ellsworth school board.
After no one filed in time, several Old Town residents step forward to run for City Council
Write-in candidates include the vice chair of the Libertarian Party of Maine, a high school history teacher and a former member of the Bangor City Council.
Century-old Maine fuel company’s sale follows trend of private equity interest in oil
The Dead River sale reflects a national trend of investors seeking short-term profits from rising fossil fuel prices.
Mass. company accused of destroying Lincoln pump house with 400-pound well plug
During maintenance, high carbon dioxide pressure caused the 400-pound plug at the bottom of the well to fail, the complaint said.
78-year-old transgender woman says Jonesport assisted living facility refused care
The woman said that Sunrise Assisted Living in Jonesport allegedly wouldn’t admit her after finding out that she was transgender.
Every year, they hike to remember the day the rapture didn’t happen
A group of hikers in Lincolnville make a trek every year to remember the “day the world didn’t end” in 1844.
Jared Golden says Democrats need to better target budget bill to gain his support
He remains one of the few House Democrats not currently supporting the budget plan.
In other Maine news …
‘It was a total act of random violence’: Owner recalls Maine store stabbing
Conservation groups ask judge to stop dams’ operations on Kennebec River
It’s no longer illegal to possess needles used for drugs in Maine
Regulators recommend greenlight for new unit serving kids at Bangor psychiatric hospital
UMaine men’s hockey team will play at home in front of fans for 1st time in 19 months
September home sales in Maine declined as prices continued sharp rise
A former fishing bait operation in Orono is set to become a new outdoor center
Be prepared to pay more for a turkey this Thanksgiving
UMaine field hockey has a chance to clinch tourney host bid on Friday