Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 60s from north to south, with a chance for scattered showers and cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Four more Mainers have died and another 551 cases of COVID-19 reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,113.

On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots of the Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines, which the Food and Drug Administration endorsed Wednesday.





Regional School Unit 20, which includes the towns of Searsport and Stockton Springs, has pivoted to remote learning for all students until Oct. 25.

The mix-and-match option will likely boost vaccination usage in the state.

The increase in hospitalizations in eastern Maine shows the fluid situation the state faces with the delta variant.

Differing views on the mask mandate could play a decisive role in who gets elected for the one open three-term spot on the Ellsworth school board.

Write-in candidates include the vice chair of the Libertarian Party of Maine, a high school history teacher and a former member of the Bangor City Council.

The Dead River sale reflects a national trend of investors seeking short-term profits from rising fossil fuel prices.

During maintenance, high carbon dioxide pressure caused the 400-pound plug at the bottom of the well to fail, the complaint said.

The woman said that Sunrise Assisted Living in Jonesport allegedly wouldn’t admit her after finding out that she was transgender.

A group of hikers in Lincolnville make a trek every year to remember the “day the world didn’t end” in 1844.

He remains one of the few House Democrats not currently supporting the budget plan.

In other Maine news …

