Halloween is the perfect setting for selfies with you, your boo, and your favorite ghouls and goblins. Whether you’re carving Jack-o’-lanterns, doing the “Monster Mash,” or wearing a creative costume, posting festive pictures to social media adds to the fun!

“After all the hard work and preparation of decorating, making costumes and buying treats, don’t forget to celebrate the moment,” says Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in the New England. “Take a selfie with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G phone. Or if you want more drama in the darkness, iPhone 13 Pro has a super wide-angle lens for excellent photos at night.”

UScellular offers the following tips to capture boo-tiful Halloween shots:





• Scary Sights. Try placing ghosts, spooky frames and stickers in your pictures with the Halloween Photo Editor app. Vampify will turn you into a fang-tastic vampire, and Ghost Lens lets you pose with your spooky spirit self. Use the Autumn and Halloween Pics Frame app to decorate your selfies to make them more seasonal and festive.

• Spooky Silhouettes. Halloween objects that can be identified by their outline like a pumpkin, or witch’s hat are a good candidate for a silhouette shot. Just before sunset, find a spot with a clear sightline of the sky. Arrange your object with its back to the sun. As the sun is setting, take a photo with the flash turned off. Your object will appear as a silhouette with a beautiful sunset in the background.

• Add Clever Insta Captions:

o “Scary stuff is happening.”

o “Ghouls just wanna have fun,”

o “What’s up, Witches,”

o “Haunt Girl Halloween,”

o “Halloween with my Boo.”

o Or borrow lines from the spooky movies like “It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus!” (Hocus Pocus), “Being normal is vastly overrated” (Halloweentown), and “I’m a ghost with the most, babe” (Beetlejuice).

• Rock Tik Tok: Use video to show off your best costume cat walk, share a scare, or be a scream queen. Share candy-filled smiles or just stream your favorite traditions using filters and trending hashtags to get your content seen.



