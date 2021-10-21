Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Every year, we in Bangor get to choose members of our City Council. We choose people that best represent us as a community and folks that we believe have our best interests in mind. We look for honest candidates with integrity, candidates who place service above self-interest and who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to our city. Dina Yacoubagha does not just meet those benchmarks, she exceeds them.

As a volunteer for Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, as an enthusiastic supporter of Food AND Medicine, as a mentor through the Olympia Snowe Institute and in her work with Faith Linking in Action, Yacoubagha has spent years upon years showing up for the people of Bangor. Her public service record is already so vast and varied that it seems only natural that she should add Bangor’s City Council to her public service. Yacoubagha’s priorities reflect the complex and intertwined needs of our community: economic development, housing, substance use disorder and aging in place. The list goes on.





Yacoubagha also makes it a priority to listen deeply to the concerns of the people of Bangor. As a friend, I have seen her tireless advocacy and her unparalleled ability to connect with people in an authentic and meaningful way. Quite simply, I support Yacoubagha’s candidacy for City Council because I want the best for Bangor.

Rep. Amy Roeder

Bangor

Election notice: The BDN will stop accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 2 election on Monday, Oct. 25. Not all submissions can be published.