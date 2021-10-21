If you don’t know where your onions are from, throw them away, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, as they linked fresh whole onions to a growing salmonella outbreak.

In a food safety alert Wednesday, the CDC said that 652 people have been infected with salmonella in 37 states as of Oct. 18. The outbreak has thus far caused 129 hospitalizations, but no deaths, as case numbers are expected to increase.

Red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc., which is based in Hailey, Idaho, are connected to the outbreak. The onions were sold to restaurants and at grocery stores throughout the United States, according to the CDC.

“ProSource Inc. indicated onions were last imported on August 27, but these imported onions can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses,” the CDC said in its update. “Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.”

The salmonella outbreak was reported first in September. However the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration and local health officials had not identified a food connected to the illnesses.

“Throw away any whole red, white, or yellow onions you have at home that do not have a sticker or packaging,” the CDC wrote, noting that packaging may say ProSource, the brand or that they were grown in Mexico. “If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them.”

The CDC also recommended people call their healthcare provider right away if they have any of these severe salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving.

Bloody diarrhea.

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down.

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up.

Story by Cassie McGrath, masslive.com