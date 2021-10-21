Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to high 60s from north to south, with cloudy skies across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Seven more Mainers have died and another 649 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,109.

Data released Wednesday show that more than 96 percent of Maine’s EMS workers are vaccinated against the coronavirus, with slightly more than 200 workers in the field of more than 4,800 that have said they will not get vaccinated.





The Food and Drug Administration announced it is giving the go-ahead for booster shots of both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines, along with approving mix-and-match boosters.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said the state’s interest “in safeguarding its residents is paramount.”

Various health care agencies are partnering with Maine schools to make COVID-19 vaccines available for young children.

It is not clear whether the increase from 75 percent at the end of August reflects a real increase in vaccination rates in Maine or better reporting by schools and districts.

There are likely more unsheltered homeless residents in Bangor now than there ever have been.

Jenny Presley, the older sister of Joy MacDonald — who went missing nearly six weeks ago — says any clue could help find her.

With the landfill now reaching its true capacity, Rockland will once again stop accepting the large loads of construction debris from contractors.

Upgrading athletic facilities is one way officials hope to get more kids back on the playing field.

That money could flow into Maine next year as more than 100 projects here secured funding through a revitalized earmark process.

An article by The Bates Student — the college’s student publication — has found itself in the middle of an effort by staff and faculty to unionize.

Pet food is the latest victim of pandemic disruptions to the supply chain.

In other Maine news …

Man fatally shot by Falmouth police

Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy acted in self-defense in 2020 fatal shooting

A new clothing and gift shop is the latest business to open in downtown Brewer

Fire trucks and school buses can no longer cross Topsham-Brunswick bridge

Bangor referendums aimed at making future ballots more accessible for the visually impaired

Orono brewery’s beer to be served at Boston’s TD Garden

Aroostook County junior scores her 100th soccer goal

Houlton businesses could get boost with border reopening, more grant funds