WATERVILLE — The Waterville Public Library and partners are delighted to announce the launch of a StoryWalk® at the North Street Community Connector Trail. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 23, please visit and enjoy reading the book “Daniel Finds a Poem” by Micha Archer as you walk along the trail behind the North Street playground and alongside the Messalonskee Stream. “Daniel Finds a Poem” celebrates the poetry that is in and for everyone and everything. What is poetry? If you look and listen, it is all around you!

StoryWalk® promotes reading, movement, relationships, outside time, and exploration. “A StoryWalk® is a lovely way for children and adults to wander in discovery and delight with great children’s books immersed in nature,” said Liz Davis, Children’s Librarian. A StoryWalk® offers laminated pages of children’s books along a walking trail. As you stroll down the trail, discover the unfolding of a story with engaging prompts. The North Street Community Connector Trail StoryWalk® starts at the trailhead across the street from Quarry Road in Waterville. New stories will keep coming along. While supplies last, copies of current StoryWalk® books will be available for pick-up for free at the Waterville Public Library located at 73 Elm Street.

“The Waterville StoryWalk® launch is a marvelous demonstration of positive outcomes made possible through partners coming together to empower people and strengthen community,” said Tammy Rabideau, Library Director. Waterville StoryWalk® organizers invite you to participate in the upcoming FREE fall programs for all at the North Street Community Connector StoryWalk®.





– Grand Opening Event for the North Street Community Connector StoryWalk®

Saturday, October 23 @ 1p-2p. (Rain date: 10/24). Guided tours led by staff of the Children’s Discovery Museum, Waterville Creates, and Waterville Public Library! Cider, donuts, and apples! Free copies of “Daniel Finds a Poem” available while supplies last. Free for all ages – adults welcome!

– Outdoor Adventure, Tuesday, October 26 @ 10a-11a. (Weather permitting). The Children’s Discovery Museum’s weekly Outdoor Adventure program will take place on the StoryWalk® trail this week. Collect leaves during the walk to use to create leaf rubbings. Free for youth and their caregivers!

– Art and Nature Walk, Saturday, November 6 @ 1p-2p. (Weather permitting). We will walk and create a mini art journal using collage methods as seen in the book, Daniel Finds a Poem. Led by Serena Sanborn, Waterville Creates. Free for all ages – adults welcome!

– Homeschool Hub, Thursday, November 18 @ 1p-2p. (Weather permitting). Meet Mrs. Liz to walk the StoryWalk® trail followed by writing gratitude poems. Feel free to bring a snack to enjoy with each other after the program. Free for youth and their caregivers!

Questions? Please email storywalk@watervillelibrary.org or call the library at 207-872-5433.

Waterville StoryWalk® is a fun way for children and adults to enjoy both the great outdoors and great children’s books. StoryWalk® helps build children’s interest in reading while encouraging healthy activity for both adults and children. Waterville StoryWalk® is made possible through a community partnership of the Waterville Public Library, Waterville Parks & Recreation, Waterville Creates, Children’s Discovery Museum, and the Colby College Civic Engagement and Community Partnerships Program along with financial support from the Mollusca Fund, Waterville Area Women’s Club, and other anonymous donors. The original StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.

The Waterville Public Library, a 2017 winner of the National Medal for Museum and Library Service, has been a center for community and learning in Waterville since 1896. A place where people and ideas connect, the mission of the Waterville Public Library to empower people and strengthen community through the sharing of stories, knowledge, and experiences. With the largest collection of materials in public libraries in Central Maine, the Waterville Public Library provides diverse programs for people all ages and offers an array of technological and educational support for job seekers, career changers, entrepreneurs, businesses, and creative types. Visit the website at http://www.watervillelibrary.org/ to learn more.