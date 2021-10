University of Maine Cooperative Extension opened the first Maine Extension Homemakers virtual exhibit hall for displaying projects and crafts created by current members. Handiworks on display include quilting, crochet, wool applique, knitting, and more.

Maine Extension Homemakers is a volunteer group currently active in nine Maine counties promoting community-based adult education through leadership development, support for community causes and promotion of UMaine Extension educational programming.

More information about the Maine Extension Homemakers is available on the program website, or by contacting 207-581-3877, 800-287-0274 (in Maine) or extension@maine.edu.