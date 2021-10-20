A Clinton man escaped injury on Tuesday night when his truck rolled over and was engulfed in flames on Interstate 95 in Waterville.

Jace Tilson, 25, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north near mile marker 129 about 8 p.m. when he moved into the breakdown lane to pass a 2015 Mercedes driven by 65-year-old Kemily Benes of Embden, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Tilson struck the passenger side of Benes’ Mercedes, and he lost control of the truck, which rolled and came to a rest in the breakdown lane just before Messalonskee Stream Bridge before becoming engulfed in flames.

No one was injured in the crash, Moss said late Tuesday.