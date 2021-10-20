Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 882 COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, along with seven more deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 1,102.

An outbreak at Rumford Community Home has infected 36 residents and 11 staff. Four people have died.





A COVID-19 outbreak at Hilltop Manor in Dover-Foxcroft has infected 24 residents and three staff members, Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said.

Justice Stephen Breyer refused to grant an emergency injunction stopping Gov. Janet Mills’ vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, a leading anti-corridor voice, called it the latest example of CMP allies “throwing everything they can at the wall” to persuade Mainers to keep the corridor project

Suspension of the project’s license for at least nine months would make it impossible for CMP to meet its December 2023 target date to complete the project, said Thorn Dickinson, CEO and president of NECEC Transmission LLC.

There have been 10 police shootings so far this year, almost as many as the state saw in 2017, when fatal encounters between police and Mainers surged.

PLUS: Jason Gora, 44, was shot and killed in February 2020 in Minot by police, who believed that he was dangerous and “feared for their lives.” His wife alleges police knew he no longer had a gun but shot him anyway.

That’s $300,000 more than the county is spending to board out inmates this year.

Tom Desjardins said what most people know about Chamberlain is myth and not necessarily the truth.

The teacher was later promoted to interim principal at a Portland school. Educators in the district learned of the comments after her appointment.

ALSO: “I owe many people an apology,” Robyn Bailey wrote in a letter Tuesday. “I regret that my words were not more thoughtful and that I didn’t reach out personally to discuss my concerns.”

On Nov. 20, 2015, Daria Goggins found the bodies of her two 13-year-old pet Holstein cattle about 600 feet from their pasture.

The Skowhegan program, one of Maine’s top all-time high school sports dynasties, is gunning for its fifth state title in six years.

The blazing reds, glowing golds and surprising purples of fall foliage are all around — just think small.

A key species of bumblebee is in trouble, especially in Maine.

In other Maine news …

Searchers look in river for missing Belfast woman

LifeFlight helicopter struck by ambulance could be back in the air on Wednesday

Firefighters settle lawsuit linked to deadly 2019 Farmington explosion

A group working to unionize Bates College’s staff has filed charges against the school

Peru man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend

Lewiston hospital experience significant ambulance delays

17-year-old girl killed in Edgecomb crash remembered as a ‘helper’

Lewiston will again recognize 2 Jewish holidays as paid days off

Maine man pleads guilty to demonstrating inside Capitol during Jan. 6 riot