CAMDEN — The Shotwell Drive-In will polish off its 2021 season with two nights of double features; Fright Nights Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23. Fright Nights will include family-friendly films followed by bone-chilling horror classics the weekend before Halloween. HOCUS POCUS (PG) will feature Friday 10/22 followed by 1973 staple THE EXORCIST (R) at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. respectively. On Saturday, Oct. 23 Tim Burton’s THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (PG) will prelude SCREAM (R), also showing at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. respectively. Don’t miss this festive opportunity to partake in the wrap of the 2021 season!

In HOCUS POCUS, a curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. THE EXORCIST centers a 12-year-old girl possessed by a mysterious entity. Her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her. In THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS, Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. In SCREAM, a teenage girl’s mother is murdered. A year later, she is terrorized by a new killer, who targets the girl and her friends by using horror films as part of a deadly game.

The Shotwell Series is sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and are available online at pointsnorthinstitute.org/shotwell/. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early. Late entry may not be permitted. The Shotwell is conveniently located off of Route 1 in Rockport. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Restrooms are available on site. Concessions are available for purchase.