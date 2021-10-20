PORTLAND — In advance of Portland’s upcoming municipal elections on Nov. 2, the public is invited to meet all of the candidates for Portland City Council and school board. This virtual forum will be moderated by Troy Bennett of the Bangor Daily News and presented by a consortium of Portland Neighborhood Associations including Parkside, Bayside, East Bayside, and Munjoy Hill.

The model and intent of the forum is not a debate, but rather an opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves, and speak directly to voters about the issues that affect us all. A short opening statement from each candidate will be followed by questions compiled by District 1 & 2 neighborhood associations.

All of the candidates’ answers to all of the questions will be made available following the meeting. The forum will be entirely virtual, viewable by the public, and recorded for public use. The candidates who have committed to attend are as follows: At-large city council seat: Roberto Rodriguez, Travis Curran, Brandon Mazer, Stuart Tisdale. District 1 city council seat: Anna Trevorrow, Sarah E. Michniewicz. District 2 city council seat: Victoria Pelletier, Jon Hinck. At-large school board seat: Nyalat Biliew. District 1 school board seat: Abusana Bondo. District 2 school board seat: Emily Figdor.





For more information contact Robert Sylvain at 207-650-5634 or email@robertsylvain.com.